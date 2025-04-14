Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,549,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,129,111 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $154,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.7 %

CRUS opened at $86.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

