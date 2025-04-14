Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 94.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,951,000 after buying an additional 163,782 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.88 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

