Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $447.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

