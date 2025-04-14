Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 1,146 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centuri were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centuri by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centuri by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth about $448,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

