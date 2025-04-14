Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,204,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 64,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Corning stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

