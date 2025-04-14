Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after buying an additional 154,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,556,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

CYTK opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock worth $2,766,739. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

