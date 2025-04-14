D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 212,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

