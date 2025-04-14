D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

