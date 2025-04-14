DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 710.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 755,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 80,543 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.59 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

