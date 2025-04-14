East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.46.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

