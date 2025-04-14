Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,779 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 14,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $165,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,217,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,222.46. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $35,573.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,937.50. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778. 36.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENFN stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

