Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.16 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

