Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,691,000 after buying an additional 1,771,440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

