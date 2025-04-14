Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,203,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $246.07. The firm has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

