ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 129.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Luxfer by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

LXFR opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

