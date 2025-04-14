ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 62,022 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.38. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYND

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.