ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.84. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

