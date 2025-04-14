ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $235,000 in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 61,081 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 2,500 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,817.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

ORRF stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.