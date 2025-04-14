ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $264,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

