ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $322,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 1,316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

GoodRx Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

