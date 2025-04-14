ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,847 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $77.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

