ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 15,096 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VREX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4,739.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

