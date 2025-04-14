ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 22,745 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Castellan Group bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $3.28 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $373.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

