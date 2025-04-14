ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 50,066 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,066 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

