ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $4,565,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in SLR Investment by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.64 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.71%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

