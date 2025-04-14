F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

FFIV stock opened at $261.68 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

