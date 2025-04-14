Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTB opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

