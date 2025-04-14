Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of World Kinect as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WKC stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

