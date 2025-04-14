Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Life Time Group worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LTH opened at $31.17 on Monday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

