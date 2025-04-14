Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,928 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 911.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $864.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

