Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,312 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vestis worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vestis by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Vestis Stock Down 0.4 %

VSTS stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.55. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

