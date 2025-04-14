Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

QRVO stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 200.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $130.99.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

