Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

