Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.72 and a 200-day moving average of $553.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

