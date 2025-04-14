Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $288.86 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

