Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,887,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 44.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 111,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

