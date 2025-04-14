Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,076,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,094,000 after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

