Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $320,707,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after buying an additional 517,267 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,586,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

