Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $25.97 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

