Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,777.50. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $162,123.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,013.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

