Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.0 %

FLS opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.