Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,407,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $13,342,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.