Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock worth $43,113,200 in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

