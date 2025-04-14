Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 326,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.