Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,360,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,853 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,536,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,264 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

