Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Interface worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

