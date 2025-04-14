Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

SMFG stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.