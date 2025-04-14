Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 182.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of CareDx worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CareDx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $18.81 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.18.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

