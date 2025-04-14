Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 155.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $60.28 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.