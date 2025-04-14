Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $15,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $165.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

